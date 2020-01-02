Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Essentia has a total market cap of $288,205.00 and $28,523.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.06047443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023874 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

