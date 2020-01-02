Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 126.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Everus has traded 273.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $33.94 and $10.39. Everus has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $1,966.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.02 or 0.06048245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,884,226 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.