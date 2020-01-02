Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

XAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The stock has a market cap of $373.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.75. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exantas Capital (XAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.