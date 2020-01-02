Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “
XAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The stock has a market cap of $373.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.75. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.
Exantas Capital Company Profile
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.
