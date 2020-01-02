Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.37). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 260,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Exterran has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exterran by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

