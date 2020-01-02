Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 206,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 313,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 160,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,069,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $208.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,007,162 shares of company stock valued at $375,485,033 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

