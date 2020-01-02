Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4,345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 139,308 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 4,046,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

