Financial Review: Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) & Acadia Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:AKR)

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 9.81% 5.62% 1.96% Acadia Realty Trust 13.42% 1.82% 0.94%

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit $17.18 million 0.03 $1.32 million N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $262.21 million 8.39 $31.17 million $1.35 18.75

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

