First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned 0.62% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 314,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.