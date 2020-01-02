First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.14

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $32.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 11,485 shares changing hands.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDL)
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.
