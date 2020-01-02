First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.14

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $32.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 11,485 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

