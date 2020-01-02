Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Trading Down 0.8%

Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flex LNG stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of Flex LNG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.