FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $297,492.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00189491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01347880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00121376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,440,370,371 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

