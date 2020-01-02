Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Fortune Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that it is poised to gain from the solid product portfolio, shareholder-friendly policies, and strengthening Plumbing, and Doors & Security segments in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions, investments in product innovation and capacity expansion will be beneficial. For 2019, weakness in the Canada business and softness in demand for building products in the United States remain concerning. Sales growth projection has been lowered to 5-6% from 5.5-6.5% mentioned earlier. Earnings are expected to be $3.53-$3.63 per share, down from $3.53-$3.67 mentioned previously. Also, inflation-related woes and high debts can hurt results.”

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 433,998 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

