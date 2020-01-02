FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $1,914.00 and $17,777.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00338520 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014282 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003530 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

