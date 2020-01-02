General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.63. 46,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,003. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

