General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 227.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.79.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average is $182.16. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.44 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

