Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.66

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 6467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.
A number of research analysts have commented on THRM shares. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.
In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter.
Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
