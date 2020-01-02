Ginger Beef (CVE:GB) Shares Down 31.6%

Shares of Ginger Beef Corp (CVE:GB) fell 31.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ginger Beef Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

