Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.71.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$129,395.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,787,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,538,338.54.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

