Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,749.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $15,749.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.