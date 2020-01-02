Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $15,797,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after buying an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 4,339,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,364. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29 and a beta of -1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

