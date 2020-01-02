Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Geoffrey R. Bailey Purchases 20,000 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Geoffrey R. Bailey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00.

GTIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 30,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.