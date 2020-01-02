Grin Reaches Market Cap of $27.82 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $27.82 million and $23.34 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00013138 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Hotbit, TradeOgre and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,307,920 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, LBank, Bisq, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

