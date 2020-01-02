Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Trading Down 16.3%

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO)’s share price was down 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.48 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.21), approximately 11,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 119,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.88 ($1.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ground Rents Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.