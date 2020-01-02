Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.94

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.94 and traded as high as $60.99. Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 116,674 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

