HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Receives $23.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HeadHunter Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of HHR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,095. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,286,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,534,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $23,068,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,788,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,733,000.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

