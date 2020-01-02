HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s share price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, approximately 988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

