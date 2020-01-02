Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,958,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 611,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.