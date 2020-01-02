Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Plans None Dividend of $1.01

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $210.20 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter.

HIFS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

