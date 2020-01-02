Hxro Trading Up 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,568,742 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

Hxro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

