ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 523,659 shares trading hands.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

