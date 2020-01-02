Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report sales of $569.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $593.98 million. Incyte reported sales of $468.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,745. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

