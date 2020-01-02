Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Receives GBX 567.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567.20 ($7.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ISAT remained flat at $GBX 544.40 ($7.16) during trading hours on Friday. Inmarsat has a twelve month low of GBX 355 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.20 ($8.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 547.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 562.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

