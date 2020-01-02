Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys £138.24 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Dave Lewis acquired 54 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($181.85).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.36) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

