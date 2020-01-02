Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.31. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$9.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

