Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce $23.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.80 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $78.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $111.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $420,398.10. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Insiders have sold 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,171. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

