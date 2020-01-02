Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,708,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.