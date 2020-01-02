Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXSG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $72.58. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342. Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57.

