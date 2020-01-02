Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 94,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,123. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

