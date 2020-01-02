Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.59, 2,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 805,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 354.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 453,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 353,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 201,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

