Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.14

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and traded as high as $28.69. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 4,431 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04.

Get Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5333 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHII. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

About Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII)

Ghi Florida Corp, formerly Gold Horse International, Inc, operates, controls and owns the construction, hotel and real estate development businesses in the People’s Republic of China of the Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Real Estate Development Co, Ltd.( Jin Ma Real Estate), Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Construction Co, Ltd.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.