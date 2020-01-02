Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, 13,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 141,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

