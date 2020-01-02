Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 2nd (CBB, WMMVY, WRE, WRI, WTI, XAN, ZEN, ZIXI, ZLNDY, ZNGA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 2nd:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped.Notably, the company is growing its presence in deep-water GoM fields, wherein production has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, its latest Mobile Bay acquisition is expected to deliver significant synergies and cost savings to the company. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynga Inc. is the world’s largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle. Zynga Inc. games are available on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, the iPad, the iPhone and Android devices. They operate their games as live services, by which they mean that they continue to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enable them to continually enhance their games by adding new content and features. All of their games are free to play, and they generate revenue through the in-game sale of virtual goods and advertising. “

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

