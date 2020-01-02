Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) recently:

12/23/2019 – ASOS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

12/22/2019 – ASOS PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – ASOS PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

12/16/2019 – ASOS PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – ASOS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 2,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.80.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

