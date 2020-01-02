Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC remained flat at $$11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,070,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,083. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

