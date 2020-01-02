iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) Shares Up 0.8%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $85.05, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.