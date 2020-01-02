IQ.cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $3,894.00 and $1.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

