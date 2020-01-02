iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 586,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $106.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

