Italo (XTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a market cap of $29,506.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,532,521 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

