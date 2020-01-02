ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 151.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.92 ($2.00).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.58)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Salman Amin acquired 8,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,453.35). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

Shares of LON ITV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150.90 ($1.99). 9,183,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

