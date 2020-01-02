Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Up 2.5%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.82, 58,724 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 329,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAGX. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

